Oscar Meyer hiring Wienermobile spokesperson for 1-year tour

Instantly standing out whenever it's seen, the hot dog-shaped Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is known for its cross-country tours - and you can be a part of it next year.

According to Oscar Meyer, the brand is looking for a Wienermobile spokesperson to traverse the country on a one-year contract, serving as the brand's "customer, consumer and social media superstar."

The year-long "Hotdogger program" runs from June 2025-June 2026, putting the candidate chosen into the role of the brand's "boots on the ground" after two weeks of on-boarding and training.

During the year on tour, hotdoggers are expected to report and execute over 200 events nationwide, which includes appearance on local television and radio as well as social media content produced for TikTok and Instagram.

Additionally, hotdoggers will coordinate the aspects of Wienermobile travel logistics and manage travel expenses.

The position requires a bachelor's degree, preferably in the fields of journalism, communications, advertising or marketing, though the position isn't limited to those degrees.

Hotdoggers must work on major holidays and have a valid driver's license, among other requirements.

More information about the listing can be found here.