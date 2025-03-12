Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Chicago area this week, offering special giveaway

As warmer weather begins to move into the Chicago area for the first time this year, residents already thinking about enjoying a refreshing beverage and hot dog on a hot summer day will get a chance to get halfway there, thanks to a visit from an iconic hot dog brand this week.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is heading to the region, with four stops in Northwest Indiana and an appearance at the St. Patrick's Day parade on the docket.

During the Wienermobile stops, guests can pick up a free Wienerwhistle and have the chance to take home other notable memorabilia from the Oscar Mayer brand.

The four-day visit commences Thursday, with two stops at Strack & VanTil stores in Crown Point and Merrillville, respectively.

The Wienermobile will then stop at Strack & VanTil stores in Schererville and St. John on Friday, with visits at stores in Lowell and Cedar Lake on Sunday.

Here's a look at the Wienermobile's weekend schedule:

Thursday, March 13

Strack & VanTil: 10851 Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Strack & VanTil: 6001 Broadway Merriville, IN 46410

1-5 p.m.

Friday, March 14

Strack & VanTil: 1515 US-41 Schererville, IN 46375 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Strack & VanTil: 9825 Wicker Ave St John, IN 46373

1-5 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

2025 Chicago St. Patricks Day Parade 🍀: North Columbus Drive Chicago, Illinois 12:30 p.m.



Sunday, March 16