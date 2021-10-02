Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Chicago Pop-Up Selling ‘Street Meat' Fashion Sunday

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will take to the streets of Logan Square Sunday, selling the company's newly launched fashion line of "Street Meat."

The 13-piece apparel collection is only available at Wienermobile pop-up shopping events throughout October, according to Oscar Mayer.

The Chicago Wienermobile will be at the Logan Square Farmer's Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the first hour reserved for "high-risk attendees."

Street Meat is designed with "meat-inspired" elements, the company said, in the form of bucket hats, slides, track suits and bomber jackets, among other items.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy of sparking smiles and bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and streetwear is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” said Megan Lang, associate marketing director for Oscar Mayer. “The ethos of streetwear is hyper-serious and hyper-exclusive, so we hope fans embrace the Oscar Mayer version of Meatwear and have a little more fun getting dressed this fall.”

The merchandise is now available at hot dog carts in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, as well as at pop-up shops in other cities across the county throughout October, a release said.

