Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Brings ‘Street Meat' Fashion Line to Chicago

From red and yellow sandals to hats with the Oscar Mayer logo, Chicago hotdog lovers had the chance to buy clothing from the iconic food brand Sunday.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Logan Square for a pop-up shopping event dedicated to its new fashion line "Street Meat."

The 13-piece apparel collection is only available at Wienermobile pop-up shopping events throughout October, according to the company.

Streetwear is officially Meatwear - new uniforms for our Wienermobile drivers are 🔥 #KeepItOscar — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) September 29, 2021

Street Meat is designed with "meat-inspired" elements, the company said, in the form of bucket hats, slides, track suits and bomber jackets, among other items.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy of sparking smiles and bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and streetwear is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” said Megan Lang, associate marketing director for Oscar Mayer. “The ethos of streetwear is hyper-serious and hyper-exclusive, so we hope fans embrace the Oscar Mayer version of Meatwear and have a little more fun getting dressed this fall.”

The merchandise is now available at hot dog carts in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, as well as at pop-up shops in other cities across the county throughout October, a release said.