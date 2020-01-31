Oscar Mayer Selling T-Shirts to Support ‘Move Over Law’ After Wienermobile Pulled Over

Oscar Mayer seems to be relishing from its recent viral surge after a Wienermobile was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy in southeastern Wisconsin.

As a result of the incident, Oscar Mayer has decided to sell a limited edition "Road Hog" t-shirt.

We’ll be frank, the @Wienermobile was pulled over 😬😬. To help right this wrong, we want to use our platform to bring awareness to the "Move Over Law." Get this limited edition tee and all profits will go to the @NRSForg. https://t.co/ZClxTwVDLZ pic.twitter.com/1WuBdUDKUz — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) January 30, 2020

A sheriff's deputy in Waukesha County had pulled the Wienermobile over for violating the state's "Move Over Law." The law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, or if they're not able to, to reduce their speed.

What really happened on that fateful day with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? The driver of the #Wienermobile was... Posted by Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on Monday, January 27, 2020

Deputies let the driver off with a verbal warning, but posted on Facebook to remind drivers of the law. Oscar Mayer said it hopes to raise awareness of the "Move Over Law" through the t-shirt sales, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the National Road Safety Foundation.