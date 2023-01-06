Oscar Mayer Searching For ‘Hotdoggers' to Travel the Country in a Wienermobile For 1 Year

Americans across the country are likely familiar with the unmistakable "Wienermobile", serving as a long-time moving advertisement for Oscar Mayer, one of the nation's most recognized hot dog brands.

For some lucky graduating college seniors, the road trip of a lifetime could be ahead, as the brand is looking for "Hotdoggers" to traverse American roads for a year in the Wienermobile as brand ambassadors.

According to Oscar Mayer, applicants should have a B.A. or B.S., preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing, although applicants are not limited to these degrees.

Hotdoggers may represent Oscar Mayer in radio and TV appearances, grocery retail and charity functions and newspaper interviews while maintaining the Wienermobile.

As a hotdogger, one will also manage their own public relations firm on the road, organizing promotions and contributing to brand content on social media.

Wienermobiles travel through big cities and small towns in all regions of the United States, maintaining the vehicle's 80-year long status as an American icon.

Hotdoggers will receive company-provided expenses, benefits and team apparel while gaining experience in a self-managed position with many responsibilities.

Those interested in the position are encouraged to send a resume and a cover letter to the following location, addressed to Oscar Mayer with "Attn: Hotdogger position":

560 E. Verona Avenue, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

Resumes and cover letters can also be e-mailed to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.