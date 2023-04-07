Oscar Colás hits first career home run vs. Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In what has been a wild Friday afternoon interleague matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, White Sox rookie and prospect Oscar Colás gave himself a moment to remember for a lifetime with his first career home run.

Oscar Colás hit his first career home run pic.twitter.com/xADUMTVqVH — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 7, 2023

Colás took Pirates right-hander Will Crowe deep, marking his first career home run and bringing the White Sox within five runs in the final frame.

In his first eight career games, Colás has compiled seven hits, two extra-base hits, two RBI and a stolen base, though the rookie has yet to record a walk.

As for the White Sox, Friday's matinee contest was the second straight slugfest the South Siders found themselves on the wrong side of, falling to the Pirates 13-9 while surrendering 19 hits.

In addition to Thursday's 16-6 loss at the hands of the San Francisco Giants, the White Sox have allowed 29 runs and 39 hits over the past two games. With Friday's loss, the White Sox fall to 3-5 on the 2023 season.

