Oscar Colas Has Visited and Trained With Luis Robert in Florida

Oscar Colas has visited and trained with Luis Robert originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have plans to give top prospect Oscar Colas "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder, according to an interview newly hired manager Pedro Grifol did with 670 the Score.

Colas "has been hitting" and "has hung out with" center fielder Luis Robert at his home in Weston, Fla., according to MLB.com's Scott Merkin.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“I love that,” manager Pedro Grifol said about the two outfielders meeting up. “There’s nothing more impactful in the game than player-on-player communication, player-on-player learning from each other, teaching.

“When a player gets involved in the development of another player, and educating another player, that player gets that satisfaction that he is now invested into this young player’s career. He feels like he’s a part of that player’s success.”

RELATED: Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'

Colas is the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox' farm system, according to MLB pipeline. Along with signing Andrew Benintendi this offseason to fill one corner spot in the outfield, the team has plans to make Colas the opposite corner defender this season.

The 23-year-old prospect scorched through the minors leagues, seeing all three levels last season. In seven games at the highest division, Triple-A, Colas slashed .387/.424/.645 in 31 at-bats. He smacked two home runs and two doubles.

He adds power to a power-specific lineup, and his work with Robert falls in line with Grifol's idea of culture.

“You don’t really describe culture,” Grifol said. “I shared this with some of the staff members at one of the meetings we had. You have to understand, really, what culture looks like. You go to a ballpark, you see a team and right away, you are like, ‘Damn, that team is together. That team is fighting together. That team works hard.’ That’s really what culture is.

“People from the outside look in and they are like, ‘I want to be a part of that team and with that organization.’ That’s what we have to think about. We respect the game. We work hard. We care for each other. We don’t have to hang out with each other off the field if we don’t want to. If you want to, great. If you don’t, you don’t have to. But on the field, we are one, we are together, we are fighting together.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.