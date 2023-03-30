Oscar Colás 1st White Sox to pinch-hit a hit in MLB debut since 1994 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rookie Oscar Colás entered the White Sox season opener against the Houston Astros on Thursday, recording his first hit during his first major league at-bat.

He became the first White Sox player since 1994 to record a pinch-hit hit in his major league debut. Joe Hall was the last White Sox player to accomplish the feat.

Oscar Colás is the 1st White Sox player with a pinch-hit base hit in his MLB debut since Joe Hall on April 5, 1994 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 31, 2023

Colás found out he made the White Sox roster earlier this week after a phenomenal spring training. The White Sox recorded a video of Colás finding out the news and sharing the moment with his teammates and mother on the phone.

Colás is expected to play and start in a majority of games this season in right field. He subbed in for Romy González, who got the opening day nod from Grifol in right.

Lefty Framber Valdez got the nod on the mound for the Astros, making González a better choice at the plate than Colás, who is left-handed. Once Valdez left the game for Bryan Abreu, a right-hander, Colás got the nod.

The right field storyline has been ongoing since the beginning of the offseason. Eloy Jiménez also wants to play in right field and voiced his desire to play less designated hitter and more outfield. Andrew Benintendi stole his everyday spot in left field away from him.

It'll be interesting to follow how Grifol sends them out each game.

