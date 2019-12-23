Orland Hills

Orland Hills Police on Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash

The crash has closed 159th Street between 88th and 91st Avenues

Police in suburban Orland Hills are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that has closed down a stretch of 159th Street Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, police from Orland Hills and neighboring Orland Park responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say that 159th Street will be closed between 88th Avenue and 91st Avenue for several hours as they investigate the crash.

Posted by Orland Park Police Department on Monday, December 23, 2019

There are injuries involved in the incident, but it is unclear how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

This article tagged under:

Orland HillsOrland Park
