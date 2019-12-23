Orland Hills Police on Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash

Police in suburban Orland Hills are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that has closed down a stretch of 159th Street Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, police from Orland Hills and neighboring Orland Park responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say that 159th Street will be closed between 88th Avenue and 91st Avenue for several hours as they investigate the crash.

There are injuries involved in the incident, but it is unclear how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.