Orland Park

Orland Park Police Chief, Who Once Took Bullet For Reagan, Announces Retirement

As a member of the Secret Service, McCarthy was among three agents shot in 1981 during an assassination attempt of Reagan.

By Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire

Orland Park

The police chief of Orland Park, who once served in the Secret Service and was shot protecting President Ronald Reagan, announced his retirement after 26 years of working in the south suburbs.

Chief Timothy McCarthy will retire Aug. 1 to allow time to find a replacement, the village said Wednesday in a news release.

As a member of the Secret Service, McCarthy was among three agents shot in 1981 during an assassination attempt of Reagan.

Local

Chicago gun violence 2 hours ago

Area DJ's, Community Activists Gather to Call for Action to Prevent Chicago Gun Violence

Coronavirus Indiana 2 hours ago

Indiana Business Owners React to Decision Not to Move Into Phase Five of Reopening Plan

“While he will be sorely missed by everyone, I know he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 47 years, three children, and seven grandchildren while seeking new opportunities to continue to serve his community and his country,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in the release.

In 2016, he was the first person awarded the Chief of Police of the Year Award from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

McCarthy retired from the Secret Service in October 1993 as the Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Office.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Orland ParkPresident Ronald ReaganTimothy McCarthy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us