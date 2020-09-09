Orland Hills

Orland Hills Police Chief Dismissed From Post After Social Media Post

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Orland Hills Police Chief Thomas Scully has been dismissed from his post after a recent post he made to his Facebook page, which officials say was made "in incredibly poor taste."

According to village officials, Scully was relieved of his duties as police chief after he made the post on his personal Facebook page.

“We hold all of our public officials to the highest standards in their personal and professional lives in Orland Hills,” the village said in a statement. “This social media post is in incredibly poor taste. It does not reflect the values of the people of our community, and we will not tolerate such behavior from any of our public officials.”

Local

Dane Dunning 53 seconds ago

Dane Dunning, James McCann Guide White Sox Past Pirates in Series Finale

Chicago Police 38 mins ago

Woman Robbed in Chicago's Near North by Group Carrying Multiple Weapons, Police Say

The post, which has since been deleted, showed an image of Black looters robbing a store, and was captioned “when free housing, free food, free education and free phones just aren’t enough.”

The village’s deputy police chief will step into the role until a replacement is found, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Orland Hills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us