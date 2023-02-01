Orange Krush Tickets to Illinois-Iowa Game Canceled, With Hawkeyes Saying Seats Were ‘Falsely' Ordered for a Charity

Officials with the University of Iowa’s athletic department say that the Orange Krush fan group from the University of Illinois obtained discounted tickets to a weekend men’s basketball game under false pretenses.

According to a statement from Iowa athletics, the department became aware of the order this week, and canceled and refunded the tickets.

“The Iowa Athletics Department became aware of a discounted group ticket order for the Iowa-Illinois men’s basketball game on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys & Girls Club,” a spokesperson said. “In following up with that organization, it became clear that it was not factual. When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order, they admitted to falsely ordering the tickets under the non-profit organization.”

The statement says that the university refunded the ticket order, and that they donated the tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of Cedar Rapids.

“We look forward to welcoming these kids to a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Saturday,” the statement concluded.

In a statement, the Orange Krush said that the tickets, 200 in total, had been “invalidated” by the school, and that they were left on the hook for the cost of bus rental.

Statement from the Orange Krush: pic.twitter.com/etb13geis1 — The Orange Krush (@TheOrangeKrush) February 2, 2023

NBC 5 has requested comment from the Illinois Athletic Department.