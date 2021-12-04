OPRF Students, Parents to Hold Rally Saturday After School Cancels Activities Due to COVID Surge

Oak Park River Forest High School students and parents are expected to hold a rally Saturday, one day after the school announced activities would be canceled through winter break due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The group is set to meet outside OPRF at 4 p.m. Saturday to protest the latest decision.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a letter to staff, students and families, OPRF Supt. Greg Johnson wrote that the school has recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases within the last seven days, and have been in "close communication" with the Oak Park Department of Health.

Effective Saturday, all clubs, athletics and extra-curricular activities, including practices and competitions through OPRF will be canceled through the school's winter break.

"We understand that this announcement is disappointing and frustrating, especially as our winter extra-curricular activities were just getting underway. However, protecting the health and safety of our entire community is our utmost priority," Johnson said in the letter.

Johnson wrote that OPRF will work with health officials over the next two weeks to determine how to further proceed. More information should be available this weekend.