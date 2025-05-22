OpenTable unveils list of Chicago's best outdoor dining spots for 2025

Though the Chicago area remains enveloped in unseasonably cool weather, warmer temperatures and summer days are on the way, with those with a love for outdoor dining now given another resource as the new season approaches.

Restaurant reservation platform OpenTable unveiled its lists of best outdoor dining spots for the upcoming summer, with Chicago among the cities with a plethora of options for dining al fresco.

Overall, 10 restaurants were listed by the website as ideal outdoor dining destinations this summer, with the listing of the eateries made in no particular order.

Among the 10 restaurants, one of them, Rose Mary in the city's West Loop, is also pet-friendly.

Making the cut in addition to Rose Mary are some familiar names, including Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse as well as Gibsons Italia, with Girl & the Goat, another West Loop staple, also named to the list.

In addition to Chicago, outdoor dining lists were also released for Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

The full list of Chicago restaurants named to this year's recommendations can be found below:

The full list of recommendations for each city can be found here.