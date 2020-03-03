Opening Arguments Begin in Trial of Man Accused of Killing CPD Commander Paul Bauer

Opening arguments are beginning Tuesday in the murder trial of Shomari Legghette, the man accused of shooting and killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.

Legghette, who allegedly shot Bauer multiple times in a stairwell near the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago, could face a life sentence if convicted in the case.

Before opening arguments began Tuesday, a pair of motions made by defense attorneys were denied, including a motion to dismiss the case because of the “lack of a speedy trial” and a motion to change venue because of the publicity the case had generated.

Chicago police officers honor Commander Paul Bauer, who was gunned down in the line of duty while chasing a fleeing suspect two years ago.

Prosecutors allege that Legghette shot and killed Bauer in a stairwell near the Thompson Center in Feb. 2018. According to witnesses who have testified in pretrial hearings, police originally had tried to stop Legghette after he appeared to be urinating on a wall or pillar on Lower Wacker Drive.

Legghette declined to speak with officers and ran off. A short time later, Bauer responded to a radio call of a fleeing suspect and saw Legghette and tried to apprehend him. The two men began to struggle at the top of a stairwell near the Thompson Center and tumbled down to a landing, where Legghette allegedly shot and killed Bauer.

Legghette is expected to testify that he acted in self-defense, arguing that he did not know that Bauer was a Chicago police officer, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He faces charges of first degree murder, armed violence and weapons charges in the case.