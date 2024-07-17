Nearly a dozen award-winning Chicago eateries were just named to a new list from dining reservation website OpenTable that compiles the city's "hottest" and "most in-demand" restaurants.

The exclusive list, called "OpenTable Icons," includes approximately 100 restaurants across the country, according to a release. Restaurants must meet certain criteria in order to qualify for the list, including recently earned Michelin stars and James Beard Foundation awards, along with positive diner and critic reviews, famous chefs and strong diner interest, the release added.

The intention of the list, OpenTable said, is to help diners see available reservations at top restaurants, all in once place.

"With Icons you can easily see the soonest you can get a table at award-winning and in-demand restaurants," CEO of OpenTable Debby Soo said in a release. "We want to help all diners experience these incredible restaurants – enhancing the search experience is just the beginning."

In addition to Chicago, the icons list was also launched in Boston, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington, D.C., officials said. Houston and New York City were expected to launch later this month.

According to the release, more "icons" are expected to be added to each city throughout the year.

For Chicago, the list of 11 restaurants includes spots three restaurants with one Michelin star and three restaurants that earned Michelin Bib Gourmand." It also includes one that frequently lands on "Best of" lists.

Here's the list of restaurants that made OpenTable's "Icons" list for Chicago:

Girl & the Goat

Rose Mary

Tre Dite

avec West Loop

Boka

Elina's

Elske

Sepia

Virtue

North Pond

Kumiko