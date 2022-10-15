open house chicago

‘Open House Chicago' Underway This Weekend, Offering a Glimpse Into Chicago's Rich Architectural History

The festival highlights more than 150 Chicago architectural landmarks as part of a two-day event next month

"Open House Chicago" is officially underway today and tomorrow, allowing Chicagoans to get a firsthand look at the area's generations of architectural history and achievement.

The event showcases more than 150 significant Chicago buildings throughout the course of this weekend, including churches, businesses, schools and other major landmarks.

Open House Chicago includes landmarks in 20 of the city's 77 community areas, as well as locations in multiple suburbs.

If you aren't able to make it this weekend, you can still stop by and see the buildings' impressive exteriors and take part in a suite of virtual programs. Organizers say individual sites may have certain requirements for entry, such as proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. Each site's description will contain the requirements, if any exist, in its online description, organizers said.

Below is a full list of the community areas with landmarks that are included as part of the festival:

Community Areas

  • Loop
  • Austin
  • Avondale
  • Beverly
  • Bridgeport
  • Grand Boulevard (Bronzeville)
  • Douglas
  • Chatham
  • South Shore
  • Armour Square (Chinatown)
  • East Garfield Park
  • Hermosa
  • Humboldt Park
  • Hyde Park
  • Kenwood
  • Lincoln Square (Ravenswood)
  • South Lawndale (Little Village)
  • Lower West Side (Pilsen)
  • Near North Side
  • Near West Side
  • North Lawndale
  • Rogers Park
  • West Ridge
  • Uptown

Among the many participating locations are the Chicago Board of Trade Building, Bahá'í House of Worship, Willis Tower, Chinese American Museum of Chicago and Avalon Regal Theater. Entry is free unless noted.

A full list of sites and available hours can be found on the event's website.

