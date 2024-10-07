Open House Chicago offers the chance to visit 170 city landmarks

Visitors will have the rare chance to partake in behind-the-scenes tours of iconic Chicago landmarks in mid-to-late October.

The Chicago Architecture Center's Open House Chicago, which will take place Oct. 19-20, includes over 170 sites across more than 20 neighborhoods, featuring schools, churches, businesses and other architecturally notable buildings across the city’s history.

In addition to free access to these buildings, participants can take self-guided historical tours and engage in a variety of programs scheduled this weekend.

Twenty-six sites have been added in this year’s two-day festival for returners and newcomers alike to explore.

These are some of the new sites you can explore this year, along with descriptions from the Chicago Architecture Center:

Blackstone Branch Library - 4904 S. Lake Park Ave.

Opened in 1906, the library was modeled after the Erechtheion temple on the Athenian Acropolis. It was presented as a gift to the residents of Chicago from Isabel Blackstone in memory of her late husband, Timothy Beach Blackstone, president of the Chicago and Alton Railroad.

Double Door Theater - 1050 W. Wilson Ave.

Formerly the Wilson Avenue Theater, the building opened in 1909 as one of the first large venues in the Uptown neighborhood, showing two vaudeville performances nightly.

Ramova Theatre - 3520 S. Halsted St.

Bridgeport's Ramova Theatre reopened in 2023 as a live music venue, craft brewery, beer garden and grill. The project is the culmination of years-long rehabilitation efforts alongside multi-million dollar public and private investments into the community. Since opening in 1929, Ramova served as the neighborhood’s primary movie theater until shuttering its doors 1985.

Salvage One - 1840 W. Hubbard St.

Salvage One, founded in 1979, was the first retail store in Chicago selling architectural salvage. Its mission is to highlight the importance of re-using architectural elements from buildings and residences that are being renovated or demolished. Previously, the warehouse building was home to a furniture manufacturer who occupied it from its circa 1910 construction through to the 1970s.

Wild Mile - 905 W. Eastman St.

The Wild Mile is the first floating eco-park of its kind and scale in the world. Composed of floating docks winding through lush gardens of native wetland species, it is accessible from street level and functions as a public park to be enjoyed by city dwellers.

The CAC recommends visitors to navigate between the various sites using the CTA, Metra and Divvy bikes.

You can create an itinerary, look at the event schedule, navigate the site map and browse different places to visit with the Chicago Architecture Center app available on iPhone here and Android here.