Joliet residents are expressing concern after the city's only hospital announced that it would no longer accept pediatric patients in need of overnight care beginning later this week.

St. Joseph Medical Center, which has been under the ownership of California-based Prime Healthcare since last month, said the change takes effect on April 25.

Though the hospital's ownership said the change is part of a broader effort to expand other services, some families and hospital staff fear it's another sign of health care access slipping away.

"Where are we supposed to go in the middle of the night if my child gets seriously sick? Naperville is almost 30 minutes away," one Joliet resident told NBC Chicago.

Prime Healthcare said the hospital's pediatric unit was averaging less than one patient per day in a letter to Joliet mayor Terry D'Arcy.

The company also cited access at other regional facilities, such as Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and Edward Hospital in Naperville.

“We are confident that area families will remain well served… and we’re investing $250 million in our hospitals to strengthen care across services," a statement from Prime Healthcare said in part.

Though the company said the change was reversible depending on demand, one affected nurse expressed uncertainty at what lies ahead.

“We were promised no services would be cut for two years. Now they’re closing units, cutting jobs, and ignoring our union contract," the employee said.

Union leaders of the Illinois Nurses Association levied additional criticism at Prime Healthcare, claiming the company reduced operating room capacity, dismissed psychiatric staff and failed to adhere to the collective bargaining agreement.

“They’re not just breaking promises—they’re taking vital care away from our community. Joliet deserves better," a union representative said.

Emergency pediatric services will continue, with neurosurgery and other adult specialties to be expanded, according to Prime Healthcare.

"I’m always concerned about any reduction in healthcare services. However, after discussions with hospital leadership, we’ve been informed that pediatric inpatient services are being placed on hold, largely due to a sharp drop in patient numbers. Over the last year, the hospital has averaged less than one pediatric admission per day," a statement from Mayor D'Arcy's office said.