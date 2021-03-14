Only 1 Chicago Business Cited For COVID Regulations Amid St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

Only one Chicago business was cited for not complying with coronavirus regulations amid St. Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend, officials said.

Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said they found a "high level of compliance" at bars and restaurants Saturday while people were partaking in St. Patrick's Day celebrations throughout the city.

BACP officials conducted 40 full investigations and observed 49 additional businesses, according to a release, citing just one establishment for violating COVID-19 regulations.

“Once again our business community has stepped up to keep their employees and customers safe,” Rosa Escareno, BACP Commissioner, said. “While there were some small issues, by and large Chicago's bars and restaurants did what was necessary to control crowds and ensure compliance with all of the COVID-19 regulations. I want to thank all of our businesses for continuing to take this virus seriously and keep the community safe."

Clutch Bar, located at 316-318 W. Erie St., was issued two citations for operating over capacity with 60 customers in a space allotted for 50 people, for allowing more than six people at a table and for having the tables closer than six feet apart, according to a release.

BACP noted that investigations and observations were held throughout the city, including in River North and Wrigleyville, on Saturday.

Chicago officials dyed the river green Saturday morning, a long-held St. Patrick's Day tradition for the city, after denying any plans to do so earlier this week.

In an effort to curb crowd size due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor's office announced the event early Saturday morning with little notice to the public.

Within about 20 minutes, the Chicago Plumber's Union has dyed the entire river green, beginning at around 7 a.m.

Both Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades have been canceled for the second year in a row this March due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced n February.

Chicago's 2021 South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade "will not run its traditional march down Western Avenue," event organizers said.

Instead, South Side Irish organization plans to hold a "Shamrock Our Blocks" event, a home decorating contest that encourages Chicago's South Side to dress houses, light poles and cars in St. Patrick's Day green.