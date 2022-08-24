Onlooker Thwarts Attempted Abduction in West Loop, Police Say

Officials say that an attempted abduction in Chicago’s West Loop on Wednesday morning was thwarted when an onlooker confronted the suspects, causing them to flee the scene.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street at approximately 7:26 a.m. Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman was on a sidewalk at the location when a van pulled up to her, and a person got out of that vehicle.

The male suspect then grabbed the woman’s shoulder and attempted to guide her back toward the van, with three other men waiting inside, according to police.

A dog walker who happened to be near the scene saw what was going on and confronted the suspects, causing them to get back into the vehicle and to flee the scene, according to the West Loop Community Organization.

WLCO President Emeritus Katalin Ogren hailed the actions of a bystander willing to step up when needed, but said that more needs to be done to keep residents safe.

“What happened this morning is horrific, and we were also made aware of another situation that took place over the weekend and are working with CPD on that investigation,” she said in a statement. “As a community organization, we can only do so much other than communicate with everyone, safety is an important issue for us.”

According to the organization, the area was supposed to receive an additional 12 Chicago police officers for added safety patrols, but those officers have not yet been assigned to the West Loop.