One-Time Cubs Target Xander Bogaerts, Padres Agree to Massive Deal

One-time Cubs target Bogaerts lands massive deal with Padres

And then there were two.

Xander Bogaerts is the latest domino to fall in the free agent shortstop market, agreeing to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2022

Bogaerts has been linked to the Cubs at various points this winter. They at one point early in the process kicked the tires on him before turning their attention to Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.

The Bogaerts deal reinforces the going rate for shortstops is high this winter — and it just got higher. Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year deal worth $300 million with the Phillies earlier this week.

With Bogaerts off the market, Correa and Swanson are the remaining options from the All-Star big four. NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer reported the Cubs “remain very much in the mix” for either Wednesday night.

There is a new wrinkle in the market. The Giants have emerged as a Correa suitor after losing out on Aaron Judge, who re-signed with the Yankees Wednesday.

Here are the 11 largest free agent deals from this offseason to date:

— Aaron Judge (Yankees): Nine years, $360 million

— Trea Turner (Phillies): 11 years, $300 million

— Xander Bogaerts (Padres): 11 years, $280 million

— Jacob deGrom (Rangers): five years, $185 million

— Edwin Díaz (re-signed with Mets): Five years, $102 million

— Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): Five years, $90 million

— Willson Contreras (Cardinals): Five years, $87.5 million

— Justin Verlander (Mets): Two years, $86.7 million

— Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Four years, $72 million

— Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Four years, $68 million

— José Abreu (Astros): Three years, $58.5 million

