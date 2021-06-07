One Summer Chicago Job Program Deadline Approaches

Chicago residents between the ages of 14 and 24 are being urged to apply for the One Summer Chicago program, as the application deadline is coming up later this week.

The program, which provides more than 20,000 employment and internship opportunities to Chicago residents each summer, will stop accepting applications on Friday, the city announced in a social media post.

According to the program’s website, One Summer Chicago “provides youth with employment and enrichment opportunities during the summer months.” It is open to residents between the ages of 14 and 24, and most programs require 20-to-25 hours per week, according to officials.

In addition to the age requirement, applicants must be residents of the city of Chicago, and if they are under the age of 18, they must have permission from a parent or guardian to take part in the program.

The city works with numerous partner agencies to offer employment and internship opportunities, including the Chicago Housing Authority, Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Libraries, Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges of Chicago and the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Numerous other service organizations, including A Safe Haven, Leave No Veteran Behind and Urban Alliance also participate in the program.

Only online applications will be accepted for the program, and can be filled out on the One Summer Chicago website. More information on partners and job opportunities can also be found on the site.