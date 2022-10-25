One of the Hardest U.S. Colleges To Get Into in 2023 is in Chicago, And It Ranks Ahead of Columbia and Brown

A list detailing the hardest colleges for prospective students to be accepted into for 2023 has been released, and it shows two Chicago-area universities among the 25 hardest schools to get into in the U.S.

The list was compiled by Niche, a school district and college ranking and review website that evaluates the academics and overall culture of educational institutions in the U.S.

According to the 2023 list, the University of Chicago holds the country's seventh strictest acceptance rate, coming in at just 7%. The Hyde Park institution had a tighter acceptance rate than Brown University, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Evanston's Northwestern University ranked as the 12th-most selective college in the country for this year, with an acceptance rate of 9%.

Overall, Harvard University topped the list of the nation's most selective schools, with Stanford University and Princeton University rounding out the top three.

Below is a full list of the Top 25 most selective colleges in the U.S., according to Niche.