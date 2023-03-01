One of Michael Jordan's Shoes From Each Bulls Championship to Auction

One of Jordan's shoes from each championship to auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The "Dynasty Collection," also known as the coveted, "Holy Grail" of sneaker collections is heading to auction.

One of Michael Jordan's shoes from each Chicago Bulls championship from the 1990s is heading to auction. According to Front Office Sports, the collection could bring in $20-100 million at Sotheby’s.

The six shoes, one from each Bulls championship, could reportedly bring in anywhere from $20M-$100M at Sotheby’s. pic.twitter.com/9DWCsuBtn6 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 28, 2023

The collection "represents the most valuable and significant collection of Air Jordan sneakers ever brought to market," according to the auction site.

The set will apparently be sold, not auctioned. The shoes are on display in Dubai until March 3.

Jordan, who turned 60 years old this month, played with the Chicago Bulls for 13 years and helped them win six championships during that time frame.

He totaled 14 All-Star nods, 10 scoring titles, 11 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defense teams, five league MVPs and all six Finals MVP awards from each championship he won. One of the greatest careers in NBA history, he was enshrined and immortalized in the Hall of Fame in 2009.

