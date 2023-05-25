New One-of-a-Kind Ride Experience to Open at Noah's Ark at Wisconsin Dells This Weekend

The country's largest water park is opening in just two days, and a colorful new ride experience will be making its debut during the season's opening weekend.

Noah's Ark, located in Lake Delton just outside Wisconsin Dells, will open for its 45th season on May 27, with the debut of the new "Chameleon" attraction headlining the fun.

The Chameleon transforms the park's existing Flying Gecko attraction, seating up to four guests and featuring eight speakers and 74 color-changing lights.

The ride, recommended for children and families, takes guests on a 520-foot long plunge through a vibrant overload of sounds and colors that guarantees a different ride experience every time.

To make matters better for those hoping to visit the park this coming week, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s by the end of the weekend, with 90-degree highs possible in the middle of next week.

More information on what Noah's Ark has to offer for the upcoming season can be found on their website.