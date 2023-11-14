One of Chicago's tallest skyscrapers is up for sale: Reports

One of Chicago's tallest skyscrapers, a 76-story apartment building, is up for sale, according to reports.

NEMA Chicago, an 800-unit building, at 1210 S. Indiana Ave. along the southwest end of Grant Park in Chicago is up for sale, CoStar reported. The sale of the building could rival the highest prices for any Chicago property sale in recent years, the report added, "based on the sheer size of the tower and relatively strong demand for luxury residential properties."

NEMA Chicago's website describes the 70,000 square foot building as having "premiere luxury apartments." NEMA also says it has the city's fastest-full building residential internet, as well as smart-home-ready residences. The building also features touchless elevators, a golf simulator, a sports bar, a private movie theater, a Kids Club, squash and basketball courts, an indoor pool and a 10,000 square-foot "resort-style" outdoor deck and pool, the site said.

NEMA Chicago residences range from 485 square foot studios that begin at $1,853 per month, to larger three-bedroom, three-bathroom units.

According to a press release from building developer Crescent Heights, the apartment building opened its doors in January 2019.