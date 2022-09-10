Chicago Violence

One Man Killed, Another Wounded in South Loop Shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning in the South Loop, police said.

Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop, when someone fired shots around 2:14 a.m., according to Chicago police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another man, whose age was unknown, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the back and face.

No one is in custody.

Police didn’t release additional details.

