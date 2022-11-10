1 Dead, 2 Injured After Brazen Shooting Outside Princeton Park Restaurant, Police Say

One person is dead and two others were injured after a brazen drive-by shooting outside a Princeton Park McDonald's restaurant on Thursday afternoon, which occured with dozens of people walking and driving nearby.

According to Chicago police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead following the shooting, which occurred near the intersection of 95th Street and Lafayette at approximately 2:47 p.m. Thursday.

A 49-year-old woman was also shot in the arm, and a 29-year-old man was also shot when individuals in a passing vehicle opened fire, police said.



Area residents were left stunned by the shooting, which occurred just steps from the 95th Street Red Line stop, the Dan Ryan Expressway, and New Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.

"The 95th Street station is the end of the Red Line, and at that rush hour time, anybody could've been walking the street, even kids," Pastor Donovan Price said.

Shell casings and clothing were observed all over the street after the shooting near the busy restaurant. Witnesses described a chaotic scene there.

"One of the men was shot and went back in the McDonald's," one witness aid. "A CTA bus operator caught him as he fell. Another one ran around back by the Maxwell hot dog stand.

As police collected evidence at the scene, Price says that neighbors are shaken by the shooting.

"It's a terrible situation at a terrible time," he said. "These young people (at McDonald's) experience more than they should for minimum wage."

Chicago police have not released a motive and have no suspects in custody. Area two detectives are investigating.