On Cyber Monday, South Suburban Amazon Warehouse Workers Plan Walkout

Black Friday has come and gone -- and for 2022, it was massive. While in-person shoppers showed up in big numbers this year, online sales broke a record, topping $9 billion for the first time ever.

And on Cyber Monday, retail experts are predicting shoppers will spend even more.

"We see Cyber Monday to be the best time to buy for consumers across major categories," Patrick Brown, Adobe Growth Marketing and Insights Vice President told NBC News. "It has surpassed Black Friday as the biggest shopping day of the season and of the year a couple of years ago, and it shows no signs of slowing down."

However, south suburban workers at one major retailer are holding a walkout and demanding changes to working conditions, pay and more.

For the second time in two months, some workers at an Amazon warehouse in Joliet have staged a walkout that began at 3 a.m. Monday. During the first walkout, hundreds of workers signed a petition demanding better health and safety polices, as well as a base pay of $25 per hour.

According to the workers, management at Amazon is aware of what they're asking for, but they have yet to hear back about their demands.

Amazon did not immediately respond to NBC 5 Chicago's request for comment.

According to reporting from NBC News, Amazon on Cyber Monday will be offering a handful of deals, including 30% off some toys including American Girl dolls and certain Legos. Across several retailers including Walmart, Best Buy and Target, prices of big ticket electronics, like AirPods and TVs will be cut.

For those looking to fill their closets, The Gap is advertising 50% off most purchases.

If you are planning to shop on Cyber Monday, the Better Business Bureau notes that "Scammers will be out in full force with all kinds of devious ways to get your attention and get your money."

“Be alert for misleading advertisements, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers,” said BBB president and CEO Steve J. Bernas, president.

According to the BBB, the best ways to protect yourself when online shopping during Cyber Monday is to read the fine print, use a credit card, and price check before you buy.

"It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card," the BBB says.

"If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Debit cards don’t offer this same protection. Never make purchases with online sellers by giving them prepaid debit cards or wiring them money."