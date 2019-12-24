Old Town Neighborhood Association Fights Family’s Plan to Renovate Garage For Daughter in Wheelchair

The family that owns a property in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood has filed a federal civil lights lawsuit against a neighborhood association, the latest step in a bitter feud over whether or not the family can build a garage that would accommodate their daughter who uses a wheelchair.

Bill Deakin and Lisa Diehlmann bought the property in question in 2015 and planned to renovate the inside to make it barrier-free for their daughter, Ava. They also hoped to design a garage that would help Ava get into the house, and planned to make it fit the overall aesthetic of the Old Town Triangle neighborhood.

However, the family hasn't been able to move in since the Old Town Triangle Association argued the garage would be out of character with the rest of the homes.

Deakin and Diehlmann said they went through a multi-year process with the city of Chicago's Historical Department on the design, and received approval from the department. The family recently filed a lawsuit against the association in federal court alleging harassment. Diehlmann referred to the association as "incredibly angry and unwelcoming."

The Old Town Triangle Association called the allegations assaulting, and even said it offered a compromise.

"This organization would have worked with the parents to create an accommodation that would meet her needs and preserve the historic character of the property," said Amy Kurson, the association's attorney. "Her parents categorically refused to consider that compromise and instead chose to weaponize her disability to get what they want."

Deakin, Diehlmann and their daughter hope to move into the home next summer.