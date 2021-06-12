Old Town Art Fair Returns to Chicago This Weekend After Last Summer's Closure

Artists from across the nation are traveling to Old Town for the iconic art fair this weekend, returning to the city after last summer's closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Old Town Art Fair, located at 1763 N. North Park Ave., opened Saturday at 10 a.m. for guests to browse unique works, explore the garden walk and savor food from Chicago spots.

The fair also features a Children's Corner for kids to do arts and crafts projects for all ages, their social media page said. Kids are allowed free entry to the art fair.

Visitors are encouraged to register to avoid lines for either Saturday or Sunday, according to the fair's Facebook page. Donations can also be made on site, but no cash is accepted.

According to the art fair, proceeds go towards "the Old Town Triangle Association, Menomonee Club, local schools, arts and cultural programs, children’s programs and historic and architectural preservation projects."