Going shopping? A slew of new stores -- and the return of an old favorite -- just opened at Westfield Old Orchard Mall, with more on the way.

Three new retailers recently opened at the Skokie Mall, a Tuesday press release said: French and California-inspired clothing brand Amour Vert, curated women's brand and boutique böhme and Mongolian-sourced cashmere brand Goyol Cashmere.

The mall will also welcome back Victoria's Secret/Pink, which closed its doors in 2020. Old Orchard also recently saw the return of Barnes & Noble, which opened at the mall in 1994 but shuttered in 2021.

“With the addition of these new stores, we continue our mission to elevate our fashion offerings and cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of our customers,” Westfield Old Orchard senior general manager Serge Khalimsky said in the release.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

At least three more retailers are expected to open in the coming months, the release added.

Jewelry brand gorjana is set to open at the mall in October. Later this year, popular lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters, and California-based activewear brand Vuori will also open stores at Old Orchard.

Additionally, Artizia, which is already open at the mall, will move to a larger flagship space, the release said.

The shops join a growing list of new retailers and restaurants, all part of a "'massive" redevelopment project the mall laid out last year with plans to add residences, health and wellness amenities, an outdoor plaza and more, in an effort to make Westfield Old Orchard the "preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore," a 2022 release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said.

The mall has seen high profile closures, too.

One of the mall's anchor department stores, Lord & Taylor, closed in 2018, and The Gap and Gap Kids both closed in early 2023. In the fall of 2022, Bloomingdale's, one of only three department stores left at Old Orchard, also closed its doors, but was revived in a new way through a smaller, more "curated" concept store, Bloomie's.

Work for the project, which also includes reimaging the Lord & Taylor space, is expected to continue through 2024 and 2025, with opening phases scheduled for 2026.

"More detailed plans for the development will be unveiled in early 2024, and community input will be encouraged," officials said in 2022.

Earlier this year, officials noted the mall is in the process of working to "increase the amount of locally-sourced artwork" throughout Westfield Old Orchard in the form of art walk-throughs. Additionally, more patio and outdoor seating at restaurants and in common areas were added, as were free, oversized games lawn games, like cornhole and Connect 4.

“As a top destination on the North Shore, we remain focused on creating a suburban oasis that has everything that the city offers and more," a statement from Khalimsky said earlier this year, "where you can shop top fashion, dine at the best restaurants and enjoy the latest in entertainment in a lush, outdoor environment unlike anything else in Chicagoland.”

As the mall continues to renovate, here's a look at some of the renderings Old Orchard has released, as part of its redevelopment vision.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield + BCT Architects Old Orchard Renderings provided by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield + BCT Architects Old Orchard Renderings provided by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield + BCT Architects Old Orchard Renderings provided by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield + BCT Architects Old Orchard Renderings provided by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Lord and Taylor redevelopment rendering

Provided by Westfield Old Orchard Mall A rendering of Westfield Old Orchard Mall's redevelopment