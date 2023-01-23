Old Navy Location on State Street Closing This Week

The Old Navy location in downtown Chicago's State Street shopping district will soon shut its doors, according to a company spokesperson.

The store, located at 150 N. State St., will close at the end of the day Tuesday. In a statement regarding the closure, an Old Navy spokesperson said, in part, "We regularly and thoughtfully review our real estate to support the best path forward for our brand and Gap Inc."

The retailer urges customers to shop at its other Chicago locations including in the South Loop, Goose Island and along Fullerton Avenue on the city's Northwest Side.