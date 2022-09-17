Old Joliet Haunted Prison to Return for Season

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is preparing for a return for the 2022 season, with a scheduled opening for Sept. 24.

The haunted house, based out of an abandoned prison, will run through Nov. 5 and feature two attractions brand new to this year.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is known as the only haunted house in the Chicago area to be inside an abandoned prison, providing a unique atmosphere for one of the region's most renowned haunted destinations.

The new attractions, known as "The Abominations" and "Tormented," feature themes of the undead wreaking havoc on innocent souls and luring others toward eternal suffering.

The haunted prison will also offer interactive escape games, food trucks and other concessions for guests before or after experiencing the haunted house.

Event organizers warn the attraction may be too intense for children under the age of 12. Tickets are currently on sale for $19.99 and can be purchased online.