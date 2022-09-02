Ohio State-Notre Dame contest top selling CFB game for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Ohio State-Notre Dame game this Saturday ranks as StubHub's top-selling college football game of Week 1, based on ticket sales for the new season.

The game ranks as the second-highest game in demand for the entire season too. The matchup has nearly twice the ticket sales as StubHub’s second best-selling Week 1 game (Oregon vs. Georgia).

In addition, Ohio State has dethroned Alabama as StubHub's best-selling team. Notre Dame ranks sixth on the list in terms of ticket demand and Penn State rounds out Big Ten teams in the top-ten at eighth overall.

The game between the two rivals features an interesting matchup with new starting quarterback and early Heisman candidate, C.J Stroud, taking on the No. 14 overall defense from last season, which gave up under 20 points per game.

Ohio State had the best offense in the country last year, hauling in 45 points per contest behind former quarterback Justin Fields and wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

The game is one of college football's most anticipated matchups. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 overall team in the country and Notre Dame is ranked No. 5. The game takes place on ABC at 6:30 p.m. CST at Ohio Stadium.