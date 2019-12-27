Ohio Police Launch Massive Search for Boy Who Disappeared While Walking to School

Police in a northern Ohio town are intensifying their search for a “critically missing” boy who disappeared while walking to school just days before Christmas.

Harley Dilly, 14, was last seen between 6 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 20 in Port Clinton, Ohio leaving for school, but he never arrived, authorities said. He was reported missing to police the next day.

Police have since launched a massive search for the boy, canvassing the town for video and photos from surveillance cameras in the area. Roughly 75 agencies also searched more than 150 acres with helicopters and canine teams from local, county, state and federal levels, according to the Port Clinton Police Department.

On Christmas Day, the department released a surveillance image showing what they believe was Dilly walking to school. The image was taken between Dilly's home on East 5th Street and the Port Clinton High & Middle School campus, police said.

" WE are planning an 'Emergency Services' search in the upcoming days once ALL video has been reviewed and ask that you please be patient and allow us that time," the department wrote on Facebook. "WE understand this is a 14 year old child and are exhausting every effort to locate Harley and reunite him with his family."

A reward of at least $4,000 is being offered for information leading to the child’s safe return. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with several other agencies are in Ohio assisting.

Police on Friday asked for the public’s help in handing out fliers on the case.

Dilly was last seen wearing a maroon puffer jacket, grey sweatpants and black tennis shoes. He also wears eyeglasses.

The 14-year-old was described as being around 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is being asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678 or the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121.