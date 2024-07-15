Ohio murder suspect arrested on Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County

A suspect wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old in Ohio was arrested while driving along the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Indiana State Police dispatchers received information on Saturday that the suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old may be traveling along the Indiana Toll Road and relayed the information to troopers, according to a news release from state police.

At around 10 a.m., a trooper located a gray Toyota matching the description and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle once backup arrived, authorities said. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio, was taken into custody and transported to the LaPorte County Jail.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was being sought in connection with a 17-year-old boy in the Cleveland suburb of Willoughby. WKYC, the NBC affiliate in Cleveland, reported the teenager was shot and killed alleyway at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A witness told police they heard a gunshot from across the street and saw a victim lying on the ground, with a man allegedly running west away from the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear late Sunday.