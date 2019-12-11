Ohio Family Decorates House in Incredible Tribute to ‘Christmas Vacation’

Clark Griswold taught this family everything they know about exterior illumination.

Greg Osterland and his family have been decorating their Wadsworth, Ohio home in full Griswold fashion since 2013.

The light show is intended to be an exact replica of the display on the suburban Chicago home from the 1989 holiday classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The family lit this year’s display on Nov. 29.

“Now the display does not change much from year to year because we want to stay as true to the movie as possible,” the family wrote on their Facebook page. “Though there may be a few small changes/additions each year.”

The project is one Osterland has “dreamt of doing since he was a child,” the page reads, noting that he and his family would watch the holiday film each Christmas Eve.

The family accepts donations at their home and online, which go to supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.