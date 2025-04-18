O'Hare restaurant makes list of best airport restaurants in the United States

Newsweek released its list of the 10 best full-service airport restaurants in the U.S for 2025, and one Chicago location clinched a spot.

While first place was awarded to a restaurant called Whiskey River at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of O'Hare Airport's culinary locations still made the cut.

Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi, located in Terminal 2 of the airport, came in at number four on the list.

The restaurant, named after Chicago's iconic Wicker Park neighborhood, delivers authentic made-to-order sushi. It features a long bar where customers can watch a sushi chef whip their order up right in front of their eyes.

Menu items include albacore ceviche, mochi ice cream and the classic Chicago dragon roll.

The list also featured restaurants in Pheonix, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Atlanta and Dallas airports.