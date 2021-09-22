O'Hare Ranks Last Among Mega Airports Across U.S., Survey Shows

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport ranked the last in customer satisfaction among 20 major airports across the U.S., according to newly released survey results.

The 2021 North American Satisfaction Study from J.D. Power placed O'Hare last with a score of 772 out of 1,000 points, just under Boston Logan International Airport and Toronto Pierson International Airport.

Last year, O'Hare experienced similar placement in the same survey results, ranking second to last before Newark Liberty International Airport and holding a score of 758 out of 1,000.

Among large airports, Chicago Midway International Airport ranked below average but higher than O'Hare's placement, landing at No. 15 out of 20 with a score of 800 out of 1,000 points.

In 2020, Midway ranked just below average at No. 17 out of 27 carrying a score of 782 out of 1,000, according to the study.

The report found an overall decline in satisfaction compared to pre-pandemic years. According to J.D. Power, the dissatisfaction is largely based upon a lack of food, beverage and retail options at airports due to the labor shortage.

Examining "mega airports," the survey judged the locations based on six factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival and departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in and baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

To qualify as a "mega airport," the location must serve 33 million or more passengers per year, according to the survey. Large airports have 10 to 32.9 million passengers, while medium airports have 4.5 to 9.9 million.