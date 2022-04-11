O'Hare Ranks as World's Fourth-Busiest Airport, According to New Report

A new list has ranked the world's top 10 busiest airports during the course of 2021, and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is near the top.

U.S. airports made up eight of the 10 busiest hubs around the world last year, according to new rankings released Monday, as a jump in domestic leisure travel displaced some of the world's bustling international hubs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

O'Hare, which saw more than 54 million passengers in 2021, took the fourth spot on the list released by Airports Council International.

Delta Air Lines hub Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest before the pandemic, maintained its top spot on the Airport Council International's 2021 preliminary ranking, with 75.7 million passengers last year. American Airlines-dominated Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ranked second with 62.6 million passengers.

Here are the 2021 rankings (with 2019 rankings in parentheses):

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (1) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (10) Denver International Airport (16) Chicago O'Hare International Airport (6) Los Angeles International Airport (3) Charlotte Douglas International Airport, in Charlotte, North Carolina (34) Orlando International Airport (31) Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, in Guangzhou, China (11) Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, in Chengdu, China (24) Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas (30)

O'Hare also ranked high on another list.

The airport took the second spot for the most aircraft movements, takeoffs and landings, during 2021, according to Airports Council International. A total of 684,201 movements occurred throughout the year.

Atlanta came in number one with 707,661 movements.