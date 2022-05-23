O'Hare International Airport Has the Most Starbucks Locations of Any US Airport, Report Says

If you're flying out of O'Hare International Airport and you're desperate for a cup of coffee, you won't have to walk to far to get your caffeine fix.

According to a new report from Upgraded Points, a website that provides information on rewards and travel points for different credit cards, out of the 50 busiest airports in the U.S., O'Hare airport ranked as the airport with the most Starbucks locations.

According to the report, O'Hare has 14 Starbucks locations across the airport. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is a close second, with 12 Starbucks locations, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu came in third.

Here's the list of airports that Upgraded Points says has the most Starbucks locations overall:

O'Hare International Airport, Chicago: 14 Starbucks locations Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas: 12 Starbucks locations Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu: 10 Starbucks locations Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte: 8 Starbucks locations George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston: 8 Starbucks locations Kansas City International Airport, Kansas City (MO): 8 Starbucks locations Dallas Forth Worth International Airport, Dallas: 7 Starbucks locations Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles: 7 Starbucks Locations Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark: 7 Starbucks locations St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis: 7 Starbucks locations

But just because O'Hare has the most Starbucks locations doesn't mean it's the easiest airport to get a cup of coffee at. According to the study, based on the number of annual passengers per Starbucks location and the number of Starbucks locations per mile, the airport that gives you the best chance to grab a coffee before or after your flight would be at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The airport that gives you the worst chance based on those same factors? San Francisco International Airport.

Here's the list of airports that Upgraded Points says has is the worst place to get a Starbucks:

San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco Denver International Airport, Denver William P. Hobby Airport, Houston Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, San Juan San Antonio International Airport, San Antonio Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia Salt Lake City International Airport, Salt Lake City Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Detroit

It's worth noting that there were four major US airports excluded from the study, due to the fact that they have no Starbucks locations: Nashville International Airport, LaGuardia International Airport, Oakland International Airport, and of course, Midway International Airport.

See the full study here.