O'Hare Emergency Plane Landing Monday Was Due to ‘False Warning,' Officials Say

An Atlas Air plane traveling from Topeka, Kansas to Europe made an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Monday afternoon due to a "false warning," officials with Atlas Air have confirmed.

The plane, a Boeing 747 operated by cargo and charter airline Atlas Air, was headed to Poznan, Poland, but diverted to Chicago O'Hare at approximately 3:49 p.m. A spokesperson for Atlas Air told NBC 5 Monday the flight landed safely "after receiving an indication of a potential abnormality in the cargo compartment soon after departure."

The airline went on to say that Chicago authorities inspected the aircraft upon arrival, and that Atlas Air was also conducting an investigation into the incident.

In an email to NBC 5 Tuesday afternoon, Atlas Air said "Upon further investigation, our team has confirmed that this was a false warning, and the aircraft will return to service."

