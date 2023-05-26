A dramatic scene inside O'Hare Airport all caught on camera -- how it started and what happened after. Plus, a Chicago suburb is named the most expensive in Illinois, a celebrity chef opens a new restaurant outside of the city, and the best doughnut in the country is apparently right here in the Midwest.

Here's a look at some of the top headlines this week:

1. Wild video shows a brawl break out near the baggage claim at O'Hare Airport this week. Police say it all started with an argument between three people as they got off their plane, but things escalated near the baggage claim and a large fight broke out. Two people are now facing misdemeanor charges and a 24-year-old woman was hurt.

2. Gordon Ramsay is opening his next big restaurant, but this time he's heading to the burbs. Ramsay's Kitchen is set to open in Naperville next week. The famous chef said he wanted the menu to offer a glimpse into his personal kitchen, with items like a roast beef sandwich, crispy skin salmon, Ramsay's signature Beef Wellington and more.

3. A new list of the most expensive neighborhoods in every state has dubbed a Chicago suburb the top of the list. Think you know which one it is? We'll give you a hint: It has one of the area's most popular nature attractions in it. According to the data analyzed from Zillow house prices and listings, CashNetUSA named Glencoe, home to the botanical gardens, the most expensive in Illinois. Do you agree?

4. DOUGH-not miss this: We're about to tell you where you can find one of the best donuts in the U.S. It might not be here in Illinois, but it's close. According to the Underground Donut Tour, the fan favorite donut in its recent contest was Indiana’s Rise’n Roll Bakery and their cinnamon caramel doughnut (hungry yet?). Some Chicago-area spots also earned a few titles in the list. D&D's Place got awards in the chocolate-glazed, fritter and fruit-flavored categories. Stan’s Donuts was also honored for their blueberry cream cheese pocket.

5. There were plenty of other headlines you might have missed this week: an Illinois native was crowned the winner of "The Voice"; big changes are in store for some Metra riders next week (we've got a full list of schedule changes here); a Dairy Queen favorite is being discontinued and fans have some very mixed reactions; music legend Tina Turner passed away; video captured the moment more than a dozen people tried to burglarize a post office in the Thompson Center; and, as you probably know, it's Memorial Day weekend. If you're looking for things to do, we've got a full list here, but we hope you'll join us in honoring our nation's heroes.

That's all for now. Stay tuned throughout the weekend as more news develops.