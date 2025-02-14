O'Hare Airport named among most romantic in the country

While airports may not be seen by many as a place to find love, a recent TikTok trend has shed light on the phenomenon, with a recent ranking from DatingAdvice taking a look at the best airports across the country to find love.

Those with an hour or two to pass at the airport may just be sipping on overpriced coffees while scrolling on their phones, some may choose to strike up a conversation with someone they've never met.

A survey of 3,000 single travelers aimed to find the best and worst airports to connect romantically at, with Chicago's two airports finding themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport as named the fifth-most romantic airport in the country, and the most romantic outside the state of Florida.

Renowned for its seemingly endless terminals and restaurants, there's plenty of locations to start talking to someone new, with worldwide destinations guaranteeing the possibility of meeting people from all walks of life.

Midway International Airport, known as a focus airport for Southwest Airlines, was ranked at No. 52.

Among those surveyed, 31% said they have flirted with a stranger at the airport before, with 20% saying they would change their travel plans for an airport crush.

When asked what makes travelers appear attractive at the airport, 40% of singles said the "effortless traveler" look, that of someone dressed well or comfortably while exuding confidence, while 38% were attracted to the mystery of where their crush is going.

However, the romance could go awry quickly, with 56% of respondents saying that yelling at airline staff over a delay was unacceptable.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Other "icks" included playing TikTok videos at full volume in the terminal (19%) and taking shoes off "way too soon" (13%).

While O'Hare was named the most romantic airport outside of Florida, the following four airports in Florida topped the list:

#1 Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach

#2 Orlando International Airport, Orlando

#3 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fort Lauderdale

#4 Tampa International Airport, Tampa