Rabies

Officials Urge Precautions Against Rabies After Bat Tests Positive in DuPage County

Stethoscope
Shutterstock

Illinois health authorities are reminding residents to be cautious of bats and other animals that could have rabies as the weather warms.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the year's first reported case of a bat testing positive for rabies has already occurred in DuPage County.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Most cases of rabies found in Illinois are found in bats,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the department. “Although the majority of bats are not infected with rabies, it is important to avoid touching bats and to make sure your home has no openings where bats can enter.”

Local

Illinois Lottery 16 mins ago

Illinois Lottery Opens Chicago Location to Claim Prizes

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies, Warm Temperatures Expected Sunday

Health officials recommend contacting your doctor and the local health department if you have been bitten by a bat or exposed to a bat.

The department also recommends having pets vaccinated against rabies and preventing your pets from roaming freely outdoors.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RabiesDuPage County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us