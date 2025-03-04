Officials urge Chicagoans to get ready for spring storms during severe weather preparedness week

This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois, coming alongside rainfall and thunderstorms as a season of stormy weather begins.

Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) say the public should stay informed, have an emergency plan and prepare an emergency supply kit.

"The most common natural hazard we see in Illinois is flooding, that can happen at any big city, small town, anywhere across the state," Kevin Sur, the Public Information Officer for IEMA, said.

"We also see a lot of impact from tornadoes and high winds. We want to make sure people are better prepared for these things," Sur said.

Emergency kits should include a three-day supply of water, nonperishable food and medication.

"Things like flashlights are great to have as well, and maybe even some important documents in case you have to evacuate out of the area," Sur said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 39% of Americans have developed an emergency plan and discussed it with their families, and 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies for a disaster.

Spring is when meteorologists expect the potential for severe weather to increase. According to the NWS, tornadoes in Illinois are most frequent between April and June, but they can happen at any time.

In 2023, for the first time, tornadoes occurred in January, February and March. July 2023 also featured a record number of tornadoes (27) in the NWS Chicago forecast area.

"The main focus of the NWS is, first and foremost, we’re responsible for the issuance of watches, warnings and advisories for all types of weather," Jake Petr, the Lead Meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Chicago office said.

"With a watch, you want to be prepared. Think of it as the ingredients are present for severe weather or tornadoes to form, but it hasn’t happened yet. Whereas a warning is when you need to be alert and take action because there is either a tornado on the ground already or conditions are such that we believe one could form at any time."

Last year, Illinois set a single day record for tornadoes in July. That same month, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration after damaging winds and severe flooding in several counties.

Although we can't prevent severe weather, officials say preparedness saves lives.

"The best thing to do is subscribe to your local emergency alerts. These are the kind of real time information anybody can receive at any odd hours of the day. And remember, a disaster or emergency can happen not only in the daylight hours, it can also happen at night," Sur said.