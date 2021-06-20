Officials: Tornado That Damaged, Destroyed Homes in NE Indiana Was EF-2 Twister

The National Weather Service says a tornado that damaged or destroyed several rural homes Friday in northeastern Indiana and toppled a communication tower packed winds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
A weather service crew on Saturday surveyed the aftermath of Friday’s storm and found that the tornado formed near the Jay County town of Bryant and rapidly strengthened to EF-2 strength, which describe storms with winds of between 111-135 mph.
The tornado damaged or destroyed several rural homes and farmsteads and felled a 100-foot communications tower, before briefly weakening.
It then re-intensified and damaged several more farmsteads, destroyed farm buildings, and killed several cattle before it dissipated.
