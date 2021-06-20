Tornado Damage

Officials: Tornado That Damaged, Destroyed Homes in NE Indiana Was EF-2 Twister

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The National Weather Service says a tornado that damaged or destroyed several rural homes Friday in northeastern Indiana and toppled a communication tower packed winds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

A weather service crew on Saturday surveyed the aftermath of Friday’s storm and found that the tornado formed near the Jay County town of Bryant and rapidly strengthened to EF-2 strength, which describe storms with winds of between 111-135 mph.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The tornado damaged or destroyed several rural homes and farmsteads and felled a 100-foot communications tower, before briefly weakening.

Local

South loop 36 mins ago

String of Burglaries Reported in South Loop

Chicago Shootings 2 hours ago

Chicago Violence: At Least 5 Killed, 42 Injured in Weekend Shootings

It then re-intensified and damaged several more farmsteads, destroyed farm buildings, and killed several cattle before it dissipated.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tornado Damagenortheast Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us